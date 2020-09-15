Otis Teases Money in the Bank Cash-In on Roman Reigns' Universal Championship

✖

Otis has been Mr. Money in the Bank since May, but other than a few comments about challenging for the tag titles and some shenanigans with The Miz and John Morrison over the actual contract in recent weeks, the big man hasn't given many indications about when he'll actually to try to cash-in and become world champion. Late last week The Miz announced that Mandy Rose — Otis' on-screen love interest — had been traded to the Raw roster and attempted to justify it as "helping" Otis. Miz tweeted out on Sunday, "With less distractions [Otis] can now focus on the @WWE Universal Championship. Everyone should be thanking me."

Otis responded on Monday by assuring everyone that he planned on cashing-in and taking the Universal Championship, which currently belongs to Roman Reigns.

Ohhh NO MIZ👉🏻 With the LOVE, TRAINING, AND SUPPORT of My Beautiful Peach 🍑 @WWE_MandyRose, My BIG Brother @tuckerwwe and My Training Coach @WWEGable We’re Movin’ Mountains and When The Day COMES to Cash 💰 IN I’m COMINNNNNNN’ for The @WWE Universal Championship https://t.co/w3TYAvT7lI — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 14, 2020

Neither Reigns nor Paul Heyman have addressed Otis' challenge. The champ is set to take on Jey Uso at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, Rose expressed her frustration over Miz's meddling on Instagram.

"You dirty bastard. 3 weeks. It took 3 weeks to figure out why I wasn't on SmackDown, and of course it's because of you Mike," Rose wrote.

"If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things of Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split up Otis and I up, think again Miz. There are 7 days in a week and me and MR. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever," she added.

Check out the full card (so far) for Clash of Champions below: