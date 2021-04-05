Report: Rock Legend to Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

✖

It looks like WWE has one more surprise in store for this year's WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. According to Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will go into the Hall's celebrity wing as a member of the 2021 class. Osbourne will join the like of fellow 2021 inductee William Shatner, Pete Rose, William Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Snoop Dogg as non-wrestlers who have been inducted.

Osbourne's connection to WWE reaches back to WrestleMania II when he helped manage The British Bulldogs in their WWF Tag Team Championship victory over The Dream Team. He'd later appear on episodes of SmackDown and Raw in the late 2000s.

The induction ceremony was taped inside the WWE ThunderDome last week and the 72-year-old musician was reportedly unable to attend the event in-person. He instead accepted the honor via a video message.

Happy birthday to @OzzyOsbourne, who made this badass appearance with the British Bulldogs at WrestleMania II. #WWE pic.twitter.com/nQL9dvRLsy — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) December 3, 2018

The full Class of 2021 includes:

The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman)

Kane

Rob Van Dam

Eric Bischoff

The Bella Twins

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

The British Bulldog

JBL

William Shatner (Celebrity Wing)

Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing)

Titus O'Neil (Warrior Award)

Molly Holly

The Great Khali

According to The Bella Twins, the acceptance speeches were kept incredibly short this year. There also reportedly won't be other wrestlers appearing as inductors for each member of the class.

Check out the full card for this weekend's WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two