Paige Talks Becoming an Actress, Wants to Play Lara Croft

WWE Superstar Paige recently got to see her story of rising through the ranks of WWE’s developmental system be put on the bg screen with the film Fighting With My Family. And now that her in-ring career is officially over, the former Divas Champion wants to make her own mark in the world of acting.

Paige recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her acting aspirations while promoting the Blu-ray release of Fighting With My Family, saying that she’s up for any kind of role. But if there was one character in particular she wants to take a shot at portraying, it’s the Tomb Raider herself Lara Croft.

“Really I’ll do anything,” Paige said. “You know who I looked up to when I was a kid though? Lara Croft. I wanted to be her so bad. So I want to do those kind of roles and stuff like that. More action movies. I feel like I’d be really weird in a romcom. You know, a goth girl in a romcom about your average girl. But again, breaking the barriers. It could happen.”

Previous actresses who have played Croft in live action include Angelina Jolie (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life in 2003) and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider in 2018). Camilla Luddington has provided the voice and motion capture for Croft in the last three installments of the video game franchise — Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018).

Paige also spoke about the possibility of playing a superhero.

“That’s the thing. I just love them all,” she said. “Anything to do with that. But even X-Men. Everything. I love it all. I’m a big fan of everything.”

After being pulled from weekly WWE television as the general manager of SmackDown Live, Paige returned to the Blue Brand in mid-April to serve as the manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane. She explained during the interview how she wound up in that role.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she continued. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”

Fighting With My Family is available now on Digital, and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand May 14.

