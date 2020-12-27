Paul Heyman Believes Big E's Intercontinental Championship Win Is His First Step Towards Facing Roman Reigns

✖

Paul Heyman has made it no secret in recent weeks that he's a huge fan of Big E, especially now that he's separated from the rest of New Day. E captured the Intercontinental Championship on the Christmas Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and Roman Reigns' "Special Counsel" praised E on Talking Smack afterward by saying this was his first step towards becoming the top star in WWE.

"Here's how I see it: You just said it was your first step," Heyman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) Yes, I agree. The first step towards what? I know what the answer is: It's your first step towards Roman Reigns. It's your first step towards the Universal Championship," Paul Heyman reiterated from his initial statement two weeks ago. "It's your first step towards being the absolute, number one, box office attraction, the top champion of WWE today...My God, what a first step.

Can’t stress enough how much Paul Heyman adds to #TalkingSmack Another week, another 💎 by way of Heyman and Big E...again... Talking Smack is really become must watch at this point cause every week, they’re doing some great work 👏🏼 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/H36jaNqwzi — 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@TheIllestRican) December 26, 2020

"I said to you two weeks ago you're going to be a singles champion. I told you that's where you needed to go. I told you Sami Zayn was a great step for you. And what did you do? You mowed him down, and you took the Intercontinental title away from Sami Zayn. And now, you're going to learn, in your heart, just how much you love being a singles champion. And then you're going to fall in love with it all over again to the point that you're going to say, 'That Intercontinental title is beautiful, wonderful. But it's not the Universal title.' That's what you want. You want to be a WrestleMania main eventer, and you can be," Heyman reassured Big E. "You want to be the Universal Champion. I understand you want that opportunity. Here's how I look at it: Big E, you are a big box office. You're a magnificent athlete, and you're someone I would love to one day see in the ring with Roman Reigns."

It's worth noting that E is one of the frontrunners to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match according to Vegas oddsmakers. Do you think Heyman is right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!