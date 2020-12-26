WWE SmackDown Trends with New Intercontinental Champion
WWE fans have definitely gotten Friday Night SmackDown as it crowned a new Intercontinental Champion! Reports from earlier this week during the taping for the Christmas airing of Friday Night SmackDown teased that we would be getting a new Intercontinental Champion by the end of the night. As it turns out, those reports were completely true as Big E has successfully claimed victory over previous champion Sami Zayn and is now entering the new year as the new Intercontinental Champion. Ever since the NEw Day were split across brands fans were wondering what that meant for Big E, but now it's clear it meant gold.
Taking on Sami Zayn's book of heelish tricks with a Lumberjack Match, Big E made sure to keep Zayn in the ring for as long as he could. But at the end of the day it took Apollo chasing down Sami Zayn and forcing him back into the ring when Zayn tried to escape during some chaos that broke among the rest of the roster during the match.
And to all, except @SamiZayn, a good night.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ECRmxUwvcu— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2020
With Apollo Crews bringing Zayn back to the ring, Big E was able to get the final moves necessary in to nab an official victory over Zayn. It was such a hyped ending, that WWE fans actually got both SmackDown and Big E himself trending on Twitter. Read on to see what fans are saying about Big E's new win and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Xavier Woods Supports His New Day Brother!
HELLLLLLLL YEAAAAAAAAA @WWEBigE is the NEWWWW W-W-E inter-conti-nental CHAMPIONNNNNNN
(Sidenote - @WWEApollo is fast AF) pic.twitter.com/CfRg2Ii4oI— Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 26, 2020
Let's Go!
BIG E IS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!!!
Let’s Go! 🔥 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5wKQXH9o1r— RysterRyan (Ryan) (@RysteerRyan) December 26, 2020
Big E Season Begins Now!
BIG E IS THE NEW IC CHAMPION
THE BIG E SEASON BEGINS#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t8V8ZxcEvc— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) December 26, 2020
The Big E Push Starts Here!
AND NEWWWWWW, THE BIG E PUSH STARTS HERE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PPPf5shaEa— SLLMania (@SLLMania) December 26, 2020
Well Deserved!
I am really happy for Big E. Well deserved IC Title win!
Time flew by. Great show. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QJKIOFDbuc— David (@LordFrenchFries) December 26, 2020
Congratulations!
Congratulations To @WWEBigE.#TheNewAnd2xWWEIntercontinentalChampion pic.twitter.com/NIVqhoIT7p— ☠️Billy Wayne Grant☠️ (@BladeWyatt) December 26, 2020
Crying in Joy!
Big E Is 2X IC Champion I'm Crying In Joy 😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EszbvPzi1G— Le Champion Y2K (@Keon18728324) December 26, 2020
Where He Belongs!
Well deserved! @WWEBigE back on top where he belongs headed into 2021 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jffj0uimZW— ❌CHRISTMAS CULT OF PERSONALITY❌ #SAINTS⚜️ 11-4 (@JsmallSAINTS) December 26, 2020
It's About Time!
@WWEBigE CONGRATULATIONS YOU DONE IT !!! pic.twitter.com/sw5XDcsXZj— Remeber my Name (@MalachiHop01) December 26, 2020
Two Time!
LFG x2 😭🔥 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/80kexGSNbf— 👑M☃️e🐶🎄🎅🤶🦌🚠🏂⛷️ (@MoeskiDog) December 26, 2020