WWE SmackDown Trends with New Intercontinental Champion

WWE fans have definitely gotten Friday Night SmackDown as it crowned a new Intercontinental Champion! Reports from earlier this week during the taping for the Christmas airing of Friday Night SmackDown teased that we would be getting a new Intercontinental Champion by the end of the night. As it turns out, those reports were completely true as Big E has successfully claimed victory over previous champion Sami Zayn and is now entering the new year as the new Intercontinental Champion. Ever since the NEw Day were split across brands fans were wondering what that meant for Big E, but now it's clear it meant gold.

Taking on Sami Zayn's book of heelish tricks with a Lumberjack Match, Big E made sure to keep Zayn in the ring for as long as he could. But at the end of the day it took Apollo chasing down Sami Zayn and forcing him back into the ring when Zayn tried to escape during some chaos that broke among the rest of the roster during the match.

With Apollo Crews bringing Zayn back to the ring, Big E was able to get the final moves necessary in to nab an official victory over Zayn. It was such a hyped ending, that WWE fans actually got both SmackDown and Big E himself trending on Twitter. Read on to see what fans are saying about Big E's new win and let us know your thoughts in the comments!