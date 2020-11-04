Paul Heyman Claims Vince McMahon Wanted Roman Reigns to Turn Heel Sooner But Couldn't

✖

Roman Reigns' heel turn and reinvention as "The Tribal Chief" has been met with widespread praise since he returned to WWE programming back at SummerSlam. Prior to his cancer diagnosis in late 2018 a heel turn was something fans had been clamoring to see for years, especially given the negative reactions Reigns would consistently receive in his four consecutive WrestleMania main events. Fans often blamed the decision to keep Reigns as a good guy on Vince McMahon, given how the WWE Chairman still has the final say on every aspect of the WWE product. And yet in a new interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast Paul Heyman made the claim that this was a move McMahon had been wanting to make for years but couldn't.

"I wanted it to happen for a long time, Roman Reigns wanted it to happen for a long time, Vince McMahon wanted it to happen for a long time, but the timing was never right," Heyman said (h/t Fightful). "Roman Reigns could not pull off this portrayal of the top star in the industry, even a year ago. He wasn't weather or seasoned or experienced enough. He still worked too young. Now, you look at his face and see some seasoning and weathering. He was beating the crap out of his cousin inside Hell in a Cell and he says, 'I did this to you when we were kids and here we are 35 years old doing this.' He looks 35. He looks like a badass 35, but he looks 35.

"Before, he looked late 20s, early 30s and he was still too young," he continued. "He wasn't grizzled and didn't have any scars. Now, you see the wars on his face. You see the pressure and obligation and responsibility and accountability and the sheer burden. That's the core word when it comes to being the top star in WWE. The burden and the weight and what it's done to Roman Reigns. Four WrestleMania main events, it would have been five if he appeared this year. It will be five when he appears at next year's WrestleMania."

