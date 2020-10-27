Paul Heyman Fully Supports a Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury Match at a WWE UK Pay-Per-View

✖

Throughout his WWE Championship reign, Drew McIntyre pushed publicly for a match between himself and Tyson Fury at a WWE pay-per-view set in the United Kingdom. But even though Fury started playing into the hype with promos on social media the hypothetical event never got off the ground — mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions/live event limitations it caused. During a recent interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, former Raw executive director and Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman was asked about that possible match and put his full support behind it.

"I would say it exhilarates me," Heyman said. "To see Drew McIntyre mop the floor with Tyson Fury would be a sight to behold."

McIntyre talked about his idea for the match during an interview with ComicBook earlier this year.

"So we've been doing this back and forth and he gets it," he said. "He's in entertainment himself. That's what sells tickets. He's a boxer but he gets entertainment factor, takes it off of wrestling influences. But if we can make something happen, I want it to be in the right situation. I don't just want him to show up on Raw and suddenly I'm fighting him. Our guys deserve that, everyone who has worked for the title shot deserves that."

He then explained that the UK had been waiting for a WWE pay-per-view of real consequence since SummerSlam was at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

"But I have a dream of making a UK pay-per-view happening. We haven't had one in the UK since SummerSlam '92, of significance. I know it should be happening," McIntyre said. "I don't understand the logistics of it all, but the times have changed. We have the [WWE] Network now, and we had a big show in Australia (Super Show-Down in 2018), for example, which was like six o'clock in the morning or something crazy in America, and it showed on the Network. But if you have a show on a Sunday in the UK around 8 PM, it's three in the afternoon in America on a Sunday, it can absolutely work.

"The fans are so rabid and passionate, especially in London. I know everyone's going to be rabid and passionate we're getting back on the road, there's some kind of normal," he continued. "But you see what UK are like the day after Mania or whenever we're on the UK tour, they're wild. So I think a UK pay-per-view, if it takes McIntyre and Fury main eventing to make it happen, to get those outside eyes on it, I'm more than happy to do it."