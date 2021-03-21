Paul Heyman Praises New WWE Signings

✖

Paul Heyman spoke with Esquire Middle East this week ahead of Roman Reigns' latest championship defense against Daniel Bryan at Sundya's Fastlane pay-per-view. "The Special Counsel" was asked about potential future matchups for "The Tribal Chief," most notably Heyman's other client Brock Lesnar. The subject of Parker Boudreaux, one of WWE's newest signings who has received a number of comparions to "The Beast" was also brought up.

Heyman then went on to hype up the Boudreaux potential, as well as Bobby Stevenson and Bronson Rechsteiner (son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner).

"Parker Boudreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously. He's not just a meathead," Heyman said. "He's a six foot three, six foot four 300 pound athlete who has one hell of the head on his shoulders. So Parker Boudreaux is doing what everyone else does. He's starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he's got to work his way up to the top. There's a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely.

"Bobby Steveson is in his class. Bobby Stevenson is from the University of Minnesota, Brock's alumni. It's a Bobby Steveson's brother Gable Steveson has publicly declared his intention to either go to the Olympics UFC or WWE. And he's the number one college wrestler on the face of the planet today," he continued. "Rick Steiner's son is in is in the current PC class. There's someone else that could truly become a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years. So there's a crop out there of hot talent that's ready to become the next generation of WrestleMania main events. Parker Boudreaux has some very stiff competition to deal with."

