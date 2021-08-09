Paul Heyman Takes a Shot at The Rock Over Possible WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. Roman Reigns remains the biggest dream match WWE can possibly book given its current roster. Johnson gave some hope for the match last year and Reigns has talked about it several times in interviews, but the soonest it could happen (emphasis on could, Johnson's incredibly busy acting career could potentially prevent it from ever happening) is WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium next April. Paul Heyman, Reigns' special counsel, gave his two cents on the dream match while speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes this week.

"Well, you ask multiple questions in one diatribe, so I'll try to answer them as succinctly as possible. One, Rock schmock. Who doesn't want to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns? Anybody who says they wouldn't be interested in a WrestleMania main event is lying to you. Anybody who suggests they wouldn't be interested in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns is lying to you. Roman Reigns is the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history. And Rock is just one of many people who are clamouring to step into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, especially at WrestleMania," Heyman said

Heyman continued by saying, "As for whether The Rock is a member of the table? I serve as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock's favour or to The Rock's detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it's appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know. If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock's farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not."

Johnson has yet to make any sort of response towards Heyman. As for the here and now, Reigns is scheduled to face John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam coming up on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas. Here's the full card for the show so far: