Peacock Confirms WWE's Pay-Per-View Schedule Up Until WrestleMania 38

✖

A new advertisement for WWE programming on Peacock dropped this week, confirming a number of documentaries as well as the pay-per-view lineup going forward. WWE had already confirmed on Sunday that Hell in a Cell was being moved up to June, and the advertisement flashed a series of show logos that went in the following order — Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, TLC, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane and WrestleMania 38. Obviously, plans are subject to change, but beginning with Survivor Series it fits right in with WWE's normal event schedule.

It was reported last week via The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian that WWE has selected July 16's Friday Night SmackDown as the first show to feature live fans (not counting WrestleMania 37) since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Money in the Bank will reportedly take place two days later and, according to Zarian, was deliberately pushed back a month so fans would be there to see it live.

New WWE Network commercial confirming that MITB will be the next PPV after HIAC, a first look at Untold Nexus, and confirming the return of Ruthless Agression to the network pic.twitter.com/lFVk9HMpiP — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) May 19, 2021

On top of the pay-per-views, a number of documentaries were confirmed including the return of the Ruthless Aggression series and a WWE Untold installment on The Nexus faction.

WrestleMania 38 was announced earlier this year for AT&T Stadium (aka "Jerry World") in Arlington, Texas (outside of Dallas). The last time WWE ran a WrestleMania there — WrestleMania 32 — it set a new all-time attendance record for the annual event at over 101,000 fans. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has already teased the idea of facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a dream match at the event.

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous," Reigns told Ariel Helwani back in March. "'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot. And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

Hell in a Cell 2021 is scheduled for June 20, 2021, and will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.