Report: Here’s WWE’s Plans for Television After WrestleMania 36

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, Orange County (Florida) mayor Jerry Demings announced a stay-at-home executive order for the county that will go into effect on Thursday and last until April 9. The order could have caused a massive issue for the WWE, given that the WWE Performance Center is located within the county, but WWE has thought ahead by pre-taping the next several episodes of Raw and SmackDown along with the entire WrestleMania 36 event. According to Ryan Satin via Pro Wrestling Sheet, the company has taped up through the April 6 episode of Raw (the night after WrestleMania) from inside the empty PC), and the order’s time frame would give WWE the opening to make the April 10 episode of SmackDown a live show.

Satin added that WWE plans on continuing to broadcast from the PC without fans in attendance for the foreseeable future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stay-at-home order in Orange Country – where the PC is located – is scheduled to last until April 9. From what I’m hearing, WWE has already filmed the April 6 Raw after Mania matches and it sounds like they’re planning to continue filming at the PC once the order is lifted. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 26, 2020

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson added on a recent Elite Audio that the NXT brand has “two or three weeks’ worth of content” filmed as of Sunday, so it likely won’t be affected by the order either. The show teased a final match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (as well as Killer Kross’ debut) on last night’s episode for the April 8 episode.

Elsewhere this week WWE announced that NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay had been scrapped altogehter and the matches planned for the show will instead air on NXT in the coming weeks. On Thursday it confirmed the NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event, scheduled for April 26 has been pushed back to October 25.

Here’s the WrestleMania 36 card as of now: