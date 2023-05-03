WWE Enforces a New Social Media Policy About Injuries

WWE has reportedly installed a new social media policy for its wrestlers, one centered around revealing injuries. Per Bryan Alvarez of the F4WOnline, talent has been told not to share photos of their injuries, something wrestlers will often do on either Twitter or Instagram and usually as a badge of honor for enduring while still competing in a match. The subject came up after Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's bloody grudge match on this week's NXT.

"There were two segments on this show where somebody ended up covered in blood and apparently there is a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute you are not allowed to take pictures of any blood whatsoever," Alvarez said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Whether this is to keep a more PG presentation on social media or shield fans from the physical toll of competing in the ring is unclear. Typically when a WWE match gets particularly bloody, replays and photos posted online will be in black and white.

One company that doesn't share WWE's aversion to blood and injuries is the UFC, which is going to be merged with WWE into a single company in the near future. WWE CEO Nick Khan was asked during Wednesday's quarterly conference call if either the UFC or Endeavor (which will be the parent company of this new corporation) will play any role in WWE's Creative.

"We're all excited about everything that should and will happen together with UFC and with the folks from Endeavor," Khan said. "Keep in mind, we've known these folks for a long period of time. They're not strangers to us. Their style is not strange to us. It's something that we give a full embrace to."

"I can certainly represent emphatically to you on the creative that there's no one at Endeavor or the UFC that has any interest in trying to interfere with that, in any way whatsoever," he later added. "I think [UFC President] Dana White would also represent to you that never or almost never, I don't know the specifics but never would be my guess, have the Endeavor folks told him no, you should do this match or you should do it this way. That's not what they do."