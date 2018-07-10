WWE Making Some Big Changes to PPV Branding Moving Forward

The new era of combined brand WWE PPV shows appears to be shuffling the deck as far as the names of some of the upcoming events moving forward.

Several PPV shows, starting with TLC in Boston, are experiencing changes according to new reports. The TLC event at the TD Garden, scheduled for October 21st, looks to have been modified to simply a “supershow” for the time being. The TLC name has been removed from advertisements for the show.

Some have began to speculate that this means the PPV itself has been cancelled and the event will now just be a non-televised, live event featuring both brands. We’re not ready to make that declaration, as dual brand PPVs in the past have also been called supershows. Though the change in advertising is notable and WWE may be presently coming up with a new name for the October event. The company isn’t likely to skip having a PPV in October, so it would appear that this date in Boston will still host a PPV show.

TLC is apparently not the only event being modified on the schedule. WrestleVotes, a Twitter account responsible for breaking stories in the past, claims that December’s Clash of Champions PPV event in San Jose is also set to be changed to a new name.

November’s Survivor Series in Los Angeles and September’s Hell In A Cell in San Jose appear to be safe from any name or event change. That’s not surprising for the Survivor Series, given the 30-plus year history of the event. A change there would not make anyse sense. There has been speculation in the past that Hell In A Cell as an event could be changed given the fact that it takes away from the unpredictability of getting that type of major match, instead having fans know every September they are getting one rather than inserting the cell into a feud at other times of the year unexpectedly. However, for now, Hell In A Cell is still a standalone PPV moving forward.

We will have to wait to see what becomes of WWE’s October PPV plans. TLC had become an event with a rich history going back to the first TLC branded PPV in 2009. Last year’s event was to feature the return of The Shield until Roman Reigns had a battle with the mumps and Kurt Angle was inserted into the bout in his place.

The company will certainly need a new name that makes an impact right away to start building upon. That or perhaps they could look to the past and bring back a familiar name. In Your House or Halloween Havoc anyone?