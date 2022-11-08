WWE Star Confirms Injury After Last Week's Freak Accident

WWE's R-Truth made a rare appearance on last week's NXT for a match with Grayson Waller, which ended suddenly when he went down with an apparent injury after attempting a dive over the top rope. Truth took to social media on Tuesday with a message that he had suffered a torn quad and would be undergoing surgery this week. There's no word yet on how long the former United States Champion will be out of action.

"Hey y'all, first off I want to thank each and every one of y'all for y'all concerns, y'all get wells, y'all prayers, y'all support," Truth said. "Yes, unfortunately, Suntanned Superman, yep, I got hurt. Got hit with that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon, and I'm at surgery now as we speak [camera pans to his wife] That's my wife right there, I'll be going in, so, yeah. It is what it is, right? Y'all know I'll be back. I want to thank you. Without you, ain't no me. So let me go ahead and handle this business, and I'll be back before y'all know it. Alright? Peace."

Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis pic.twitter.com/pichgdDqbA — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 8, 2022

R-Truth's WWE Legacy

Truth originally debuted in 2000 during the Attitude Era as K-Kwik, a tag team partner for Road Dogg. He was released in 2002 and became a staple of TNA (Impact Wrestling) during its early years, winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and NWA World Tag Team Championships two times apiece. He returned to the WWE in 2008 and has been a consistent member of the roster ever since, often as its funniest comedic presence.

Truth's accomplishments in the WWE include two US title reigns, two runs with the Hardcore Championship and a WWE Tag Team Championship reign with Kofi Kingston. But his crowning achievement is his utter domination of the WWE 24/7 Championship record book. Not only does he have the most title reigns at 54, but he held it for the most amount of time at 423 combined days.

On the subject of the 24/7 title, WWE seemingly dumped the title this week when Nikki Cross won the title from Dana Brooke and promptly dropped it in a trash can. Up until this week's Raw, the title had not been defended or changed hands under the Triple H regime.