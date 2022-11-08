Did WWE Just Retire One of Its Championships?

WWE may have just retired one of its championships on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show saw Nikki Cross, backed by Damage CTRL ahead of their WarGames match later this month, defeat Dana Brooke to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. This marked the first time the title had changed hands under Triple H's booking and was promptly followed by Cross dumping the title in a trash can. It's unclear if this means the title is being scrapped, but it's certainly not a good sign. Stay tuned for more updates.

"I'Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator.....bury the thing in a graveyard," Cross wrote on Twitter afterward. "Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe honestly I won't bite."

honestly I won’t bite 😈 https://t.co/49XDVPaKT9 — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiASH) November 8, 2022

WWE's 24/7 Championship Dumped?

As of now, WWE.com still lists Cross as an active champion. The title was first introduced in May 2019 as a callback to the "24/7 rule" the Hardcore Championship had in the early 2000s. Of the 195 officially recognized reigns, R-Truth still dominates the record books with 53 reigns across 423 days.

Brooke, who won the title multiple times on house shows in the months after Triple H took over WWE Creative, recently pitched the idea of turning the title in the Women's Division's Intercontinental Championship. She told NBC Sports Boston earlier this month, "I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC title. I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster, we have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women's titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it's not secondary, it's just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women's division."

WWE Money in the Bank Cash-In

Elsewhere on Raw, WWE changed up its rules for the Money in the Bank contract by having Austin Theory choose to cash in on Seth Rollins and his United States Championship. Theory wound up losing anyway after interference from Bobby Lashley.