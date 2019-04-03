WWE Ranks the Top 35 WrestleMania Matches

In honor of WrestleMania 35 being this Sunday, WWE.com released its list of the top 35 “Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time” on Wednesday. The company’s website rarely dabbles in the world of opinion articles, but the writers did a solid job of rounding up a large number of fan-favorite matches at the top of the list.

Coming it at No. 1 was The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXV. This doesn’t come as much of a shock given many wrestling fans consider it one of the greatest matches of all time, but it usually winds up getting placed right alongside its sequel match from WrestleMania XXVI, in which Michaels wound up losing again and being forced to retire. However this list had that match ranked all the way down at No. 13.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Showstopper took his first crack at The Phenom’s Streak in this epic WrestleMania classic,” the article read while describing the WrestleMania XXV match. “And even though “Mr. WrestleMania” fell short, he came close enough that he made the ultimate gamble — and sacrifice — at the next year’s Show of Shows.”

Rounding out the top five was Randy Savage vs. Rick “The Dragon Steamboat (WrestleMania III), Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s submission match (WrestleMania 13), Austin vs. The Rock II (WrestleMania X-Seven) and Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21). Michaels lived up to his “Mr. WrestleMania” moniker as his matches with Chris Jericho (WrestleMania XIX), John Cena (WrestleMania 23), Ric Flair (WrestleMania XXIV), Hart (WrestleMania XII) and Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X) also made the list.

The most recent match on the list came from WrestleMania 34 last year in New Orleans when Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut in a mixed tag match alongside Kurt Angle. Together the pair beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

As of Wednesday WrestleMania 35 has 15 matches booked for Sunday’s event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show’s main event will see a “Winner Take All” triple threat match between Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Other notable matches include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Universal Championship Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar and Batista vs Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!