WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Reveals She Will Host WrestleMania 35

Alexa Bliss revealed on “A Moment of Bliss” this week that she will be the host for WrestleMania 35.

The former WWE Women’s Champion teased that she had the scoop on who the host would be, and opened her segment by teasing the reveal via a video package. But then the video cut back to her.

“It is such an honor for the WWE Universe, you are welcome,” Bliss said sarcastically.

Previous “hosts” for the show include Kim Kardashian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The New Day.

Bliss has only wrestled once on television since her return from injury in the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in January, causing some fans to speculate over her health. Back on March 5 she responded to a fan speculation about a possible injury by writing “Haha I’m not (injured). Thanks tho.”

The five-time champion was originally booked to face Trish Stratus back at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view back in October, but wound up being pulled from the match days prior when t was revealed she was still recovering from a concussion. She remained on television in an on-air role as the general manager for the Raw Women’s Division under Baron Corbin, but had her position wiped away by the McMahon family in December.

As of Monday night, five matches have been officially announced for WrestleMania 35. The current main event is expected to be Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, marking the first women’s match to be the main event of WWE’s biggest show of the year. Other top matches include Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. the winner of an ongoing 205 Live tournament and a retirement match between Kurt Angle and a to-be-determined opponent.

This year will mark Bliss’ fourth appearance at WrestleMania. She first debuted (though not in character) at WrestleMania XXX as part of Triple H’s entrance for his match against Daniel Bryan, then got her first bout three years later at WrestleMania 33 as part of a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She entered the match as champion, but dropped the title to Naomi in less than six minutes.

At WrestleMania 34 she walked in as Raw Women’s Champion in a match against Nia Jax. She wound up losing that match as well.