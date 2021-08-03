Details on Bizarre WWE Raw Botch During Drew McIntyre's Entrance

✖

Drew McIntyre competed in a handicap match against both Veer and Shanky on this week's Monday Night Raw. But before the action could get underway, fans watching at home were distracted by something strange that happened while McIntyre made his way down the ramp. Seemingly out of nowhere, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole could be heard shouting about a 16-time world champion, and fans were quick to deduce that WWE was adding in crowd noise to help McIntyre's presentation look better. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis reported on Tuesday morning that the botch was actually a production error, as an advertisement for SummerSlam (which 16-time world champion John Cena is headlining) started accidentally playing. McIntyre wound up winning the match by disqualification after Jinder Mahal interfered with a steel chair.

Here's the audio of the crowd sweetening of Drew's entrance which includes Michael Cole bellowing "16-time champion!" and some cinematic music.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GFsYM1CNPI — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 3, 2021

After losing the Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month, McIntyre now finds himself officially out of the WWE Championship picture for the first time since winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. And while he's not receiving the same ovation from the crowd as he did back then, fans haven't fully soured on him like other stars WWE has tried to push as top babyfaces recently.

"In the past when that's happened, sometimes our fans look for the next cool thing and their attention span wavers and perhaps they're not going to stay into that person because they're like, 'OK, we like this person, but what's the new thing I can get into right now?' Or even reject the person who's supposed to be the good guy," McIntyre said in an interview with Bleacher Report back in May.

McIntyre added, "I really didn't know. All I knew was that I didn't mind. I've been around long enough where as long as they care, one way or another, as long as there's no silence when I walk out there, that's all I care about. I'll roll with the punches and adjust on the fly. When you have live fans, you're about to do that and adjust to how they're reacting. It's how you dictate the pace of your match and interviews, etc. But just to walk out and hear the cheers initially blew my mind. We've seen good guys in the past get massive, massive boos, but people are emotionally invested one way or another. I think it's pretty crazy that from what I gather, people have been pretty much digging what I've been doing for a solid year and a half. That's not lost on me with how difficult that is to do in this day and age."