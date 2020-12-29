WWE Raw Opens With Tribute to Brodie Lee

✖

The week's Monday Night Raw opened with a special graphic dedicated to Jon Huber, known as Luke Harper from his days in WWE and Brodie Lee in his time in AEW. Tom Phillips then opened the show by saying, "It's Monday. You know what that means..." giving a subtle nod to Lee's daily tweets that went back years saying the same thing over and over. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre then made his way out to the ring and took things one step further, grabbing a microphone and saying "It's Monday, you know what that means. Yeah yeah yeah yeah!"

Lee passed away at the age of 41 on Monday. AEW broke the news with a statement — "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

WWE released a statement of its own shortly after.