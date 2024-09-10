WWE Names New Top Contender for Bron Breakker's Championship

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has his work cut out for him with his next challenger. After taking the title from fan-favorite Sami Zayn, and defeating him in a rematch, Breakker looks to the future and his next defense of the championship. In order to find his next challenger, WWE held a short tournament that culminated in a Fatal Four-Way match on Monday Night Raw to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The tournament resulted in Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Ijla Dragunov, and Pete Dunne taking to the ring in Monday night's main event, one of them guaranteed to walk away as the top contender for Breakker's title. That person ended up being the one all the fans were cheering for throughout the match: Main Event Jey Uso.

It wasn't easy for Uso, as he had to fight off three different men to ultimately claim a shot at Breakker's title, but he had a little help. Strowman, far and away the biggest man in the ring, was taking the fight to all three of his competitors for a while. His momentum skidded to a halt, however, when Bronson Reed showed up out of the crowd and send Strowman through the announcer's table. After that spot, Strowman wasn't featured in the match again.

Uso had a chance to pin Ilja Dragunov at one point, but a quick move from Pete Dunne almost saw him steal the match away. Dragunov was able to kick out of Dunne's attempt, resetting the board and ultimately giving Jey another chance. This time, it was Dunne on the wrong end of Uso's attack, and Jey pinned the man to earn his title shot.

Breakker vs. Cena?



Breakker's next defense will be against Jey Uso, who has long been on a mission to win a singles championship, but the man holding the Intercontinental title seems to already have a hall of famer in his sights.

John Cena has already announced that he'll be on a retirement tour throughout 2025, wrestling his final matches in the WWE before hanging up his boots for good. As decorated a champion as Cena is, he has never won the Intercontinental Championship, and Breakker thinks the two should face off for the title at some point.

"John Cena. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship before. So I say come take it from me," Breakker said at the WWE SummerSlam media junket. "Come take the Championship from me. Grow some balls, come take the Championship from me. Let's go. Let's do it."