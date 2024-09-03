WWE Raw: Finals of the Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Match Set

Tonight’s WWE Raw revealed the final two competitors in the Intercontinental Championship fatal four-way to determine the next #1 Contender. Prior to tonight Jey Uso and Pete Dunne previously qualified and tonight six hopefuls turned up the heat in an effort to claim their spot at the top. The first match of the night saw a Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio — bruised, bloodied eye and all — Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov who went to war together.

Lee replaced Bronson Reed who was originally slated to compete but he announced earlier in the day that he’d contracted COVID so he will not be able to compete fo the foreseeable future. Dominik got taken out of things fairly early, making it a one-on-one match between Lee and Dragunov. The stakes were high for both men who are really looking to establish themselves on the main roster. for Lee, he gets fairly limited television time and Dragunov has had a lot of losing efforts since his debut in April. Dragunov came out strong after several near falls, his first televised win since July which just so happened to be against Breakker.

DRAGUNOV ADVANCES!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/abDQsB2Yer — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 3, 2024

The second match of the night saw Braun Strowman battle it out against two other dominant men — Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Strowman came into the match injured after being taken out by Reed last week with a car. Dunne appeared to distract Sheamus, preventing him from picking up a win while Strowman hit a running Powerslam on Kaiser for the win.

Breakker won the coveted main roster title at WWE SummerSlam last month. His only defense thus far came when he defeated Sami Zayn in a rematch, taking him out in a Two Out of Three Falls match. It’s hard to imagine Breakker losing the title so soon however any of the men in this match will make for a great opponent to add even more credence to his title reign.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw



USO vs. DUNNE vs. DRAGUNOV vs. STROWMAN pic.twitter.com/tOUuaULfb6 — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2024

The Fatal Four-Way match will take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Additionally, Chad Gable and the rest of American Made will go up against The Wyatt Sicks in an Eight-Man Street Fight.The newly minted two-time Women’s Tag Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will have to ward off Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn if they plan on keeping the titles this time around.

