WWE SummerSlam 2024: Bron Breakker Overpowers Sami Zayn to Win WWE Intercontinental Championship

A winner has been decided for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 as Bron Breakker has become the new champion. Sami Zayn has been successfully defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship from all sorts of challengers ever since he took the title off of the longest reigning champion yet, Gunther. But he’s found himself having trouble against his newest and most aggressive opponent yet, Bron Breaker. Breakker has been a thorn in Zayn’s side for the last few months, and although he’s already lost once, Breakker has refused to relent in his chase for the title. Which means Zayn has been taking a beating.

But if there’s any WWE Superstar who is used to taking beatings and coming back stronger, it’s Zayn. It was the case with their first match a few months ago, and the same case here for their big rematch. Breakker started off fast and aggressive, and although Zayn seemed to be just as ready as he was last time, it just wasn’t enough as Breakker only seemed to be getting more furious. With more fast hitting spears and moves, Breakker was able to overpower Zayn and ultimately clutch the victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1819884060925165714

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Card and Results

Zayn was trying his best to keep up with his new competitor, but Breakker only seemed to pick up more speed and aggression as the match continued. It quickly outpaced what Zayn could keep up with, and it’s clear that it’s only one stop on the unstoppable train for Breakker. He’s been on a tear since coming onto the WWE Monday Night Raw roster earlier this Spring, and it’s clear there are no signs of slowing down for the new champion any time soon.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is now taking place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, and is now streaming live exclusively with Peacock. The match card and results thus far for the premium live event are as follows: