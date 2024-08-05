Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker Calls Out John Cena for WWE Match

Bron Breakker hasn’t been a member of the WWE main roster for long but he’s already made an incredible impact on fans and WWE executives. For his size, he’s able to do things that not a lot of other big wrestlers are able to with speed and power as his specialty. Those abilities have earned him a solid spot in the division already as he has been heavily involved in the Intercontinental Championship story with Sami Zayn.

At SummerSlam he got his title rematch once again but this time he walked out of the Dawg Pound at Cleveland Browns Stadium the new champion. The win marks his very first title run on the main roster and with such a prestigious title, he joins an impressive lineage of talent that have also held onto the gold. After his win, Breakker mentioned during the SummerSlam post-show that he wants to hold the championship to the highest standard and level on WWE Raw every Monday. Most importantly, he wants the elevate the title and himself in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breakker also paid respects to Zayn, a former four-time Intercontinental Champion. “He gave me an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship when I was a new kid. No one really knew what I was capable of or what I was gonna do up here or any of that. He gave me an opportunity, he gave me a chance at the Intercontinental Championship, and I think we all have to really respect that.”

Bron Breakker Names WWE Legend John Cena as Someone He Wants To Wrestle

Breakker has already called out a WWE legend that he’d love to face and that so happens to be 13-time World Champion John Cena. “John Cena. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship before. So I say come take it from me,” Breakker told MuscleManMalcolm for SEScoops at the WWE SummerSlam media junket. “Come take the Championship from me. Grow some balls, come take the Championship from me. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

After teasing it earlier this year, Cena officially announced his retirement tour in June that begins in 2025. He made it clear that he wants to give back to the people that have been there for him along the way and putting over a young athlete that will lead WWE into its next era is exactly the type of thing Cena would do. He did this exact thing twice in 2023 with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 and Solo Sikoa, the current “leader” of The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel. Cena last competed on the Raw after WrestleMania 40 teaming with Awesome Truth against The Judgment Day.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.