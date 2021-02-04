Edge Debates His Possible WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponents

✖

Now that he's won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble, Edge has to choose which world champion he's going to challenge at WrestleMania 37 this coming April. His choices are either Drew McIntyre, a dominant babyface who has held the WWE Championship for nearly a full year, or Roman Reigns, a seemingly unstoppable heel that has ruled over SmackDown ever since he returned from hiatus. Edge even presented a third option on this week's NXT, saying he'd considered facing the winner of Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne since he has never held the NXT Championship.

Edge appeared on the latest After The Bell and broke down all three options. Starting off with McIntyre, he said (h/t Fightful) "Drew McIntyre, I look at the story. It's about respect and taking a similar road and the fact that when I was World Champion, Drew was trying to find his way and I tried to help him through some of those times. [Him] leaving and coming back and fighting through these things and respecting the man he's become. There's that story."

He then moved his attention to Balor — "Balor is a guy I've never laid hands on, never been at the same place at the same time. I see what he's doing in the ring and the way he's wrestling. He's making everything earned and you have to fight to get it. That's extremely appealing because that's the kind of wrestling I want to do. I want to go back to Nick Bockwinkle, Terry Funk, and All Japan with a modern twist. He's a guy who is doing that. I told him that after TakeOver in Portland against Gargano. I was like, 'That guy right there, that's the template. That's the guy I knew was in there.' Each time I see him, it's ever more prevalent."

Finally, he spoke about Reigns. According to reports from earlier this week, WWE's current plan is for Edge to pick "The Tribal Chief."

"Then I look at Reigns and I truly look at this generational thing. This guy is finally allowed to be what he is. The handcuffs are off and everyone realized 'you need to just let him do what he can do.' He is like Randy. When you get those second and third-generation talents, they do things they don't even know. It's just instinctual because it's in their DNA. They don't have to think about it. I have to think about it. Maybe my kids, if they decided [to wrestle], they won't have to think about it. I see Reigns and the layers with Heyman and what they're doing, it's such a great character.