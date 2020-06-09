Edge, Christian and Randy Orton Trade Intense Promos on The Peep Show

Edge was the guest on Christian's The Peep Show on this week's Monday Night Raw, where he and his best friend spoke about the upcoming match between "The Rated-R Superstar" and Randy Orton at Backlash. Christian called Edge out for having some self-doubt about the match, saying that if the old Edge doesn't show up on Sunday then he might as well quit the match now. He then brought up Edge's deceased mother, lighting a fire under the 11-time former world champion. "Captain Charisma" then said he could see it in Edge's eyes that he was truly back, and that he believed he could put on "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" with "The Viper."

Orton then interrupted via the entrance screen, saying that Edge's redemption story was over. Edge simply responded with, "No, it isn't," and walked away.

The match between the two former champs has reportedly already been taped. During an interview with ESPN on Monday, Edge addressed WWE's decision to push the match as the "greatest ever," saying he wish they hadn't.

"If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever ... I mean, that's pretty pressure filled," Edge said. "But I can't look at it that way, I really can't. I just have to understand that it's promotion and it's hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I've ever had. So I don't look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I'm just happy to be out there.

"This shouldn't even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let's call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the 'Greatest Match Ever.' Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there's no changing it," he added.

