Watch: Erick Rowan Reveals a Giant Fake Spider Was in His Cage

For months Erick Rowan has been walking around Monday Night Raw carrying a covered animal cage. At first he was furious when anyone tried to sneak a peek and see what was inside, then he started scaring jobbers by forcing their faces up against the cage. On this week’s Raw the mystery behind the cage was finally solved, as No Way Jose and his posse of dancers walked up to Rowan and straight up asked him what was inside of it.

The former tag team champion reached inside and pulled out a giant tarantula spider, causing Jose and his friends to run away screaming. It wasn’t clear if the spider was a puppet or a toy robot, but it was clearly fake.

Based on immediate Twitter reactions, fans weren’t impressed.

Erick Rowan keeps a pet tarantula in his cage. How anti-climactic. #RAW pic.twitter.com/3ct573uA66 — Jiminy Scruff (A New Decade of Reckoning) (@jshaggy1983) March 3, 2020

vince was on the ground IN TEARS during that Rowan segment bro — I Like Xeryus🥀 (@XThreeee) March 3, 2020

So months and months we wait to see what is in the damn cage for Erick Rowan. And we find out in a throwaway backstage segment with No Way Jose just asking him. And…wait for it…what was in it was a spider. A giant spider? Are you kidding me? #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/m1PSSOPKeY — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 3, 2020