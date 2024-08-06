WWE Raw: Finn Balor Explains Why He Turned on Damien Priest, Reveals New Judgment Day Lineup

Finn Balor revealed why he turned on Damien Priest with a new Judgment Day line-up on WWE Monday Night Raw. One of the biggest shocks from the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event this past weekend was Finn Balor turning on Damien Priest, and costing him the WWE Heavyweight Championship in the process. This had many fans wondering what the next step of this could end up being, and WWE Monday Night Raw saw Damien Priest calling out Finn Balor with the need to see him explain himself and take a beating for turning on his fellow Judgment Day member.

The segment on WWE Monday Night Raw began with Priest calling out Balor, only for Balor to avoid a direct confrontation between the two of them. Balor then taunted Priest further with the fact that he’s been biding his time for a full year, and explained that he’s still angry over the fact that Priest interrupted his own title opportunity a year prior. So he’s been waiting for the right time to strike, and took the opportunity to do so during WWE SummerSlam. But that wasn’t all.

WWE Raw: Finn Balor’s New Judgment Day

The segment saw Damien Priest utilizing the WWE Universe as a new family backing him up, and explained to Balor that he felt like the Judgment Day gave him a reason to fight. But Balor thinks otherwise, and he explains that JD McDonaugh will be taking the first shot at Priest. Balor instead will be biding his time even further to wait for another perfect opportunity to strike at Priest when it will hurt him the most. But Balor won’t be alone as he leads a new Judgment Day.

This new version of the Judgment Day includes Balor, McDonaugh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. They will be the new Judgment Day all taking aim at Damien Priest. But given everything that also happened between Dominik and Rhea Ripley during the premium live event as well, Priest likely won’t be alone in taking on this new Judgment Day that has pushed the two of them out.

It’s clear this faction is going through a new era, and Priest and Ripley will need to face off against their former friends as a result of everything that happened while the two of them were busy with their respective title runs.