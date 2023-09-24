Jey Uso Keeps Posting Rhea Ripley Memes Despite Rejecting The Judgement Day

Jey Uso officially declined The Judgement Day's offer to become their newest member on the latest Monday Night Raw. This led to Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Damian Priest delivering a three-on-one beatdown on "Main Event Jey," which was only stopped when Cody Rhodes made the save. The whole thing went down while Rhea Ripley was absent from the show, and Uso has kept posting memes about dating "Mami" in the days since then. This is likely just to anger Mysterio, though fans have gotten a good laugh out of it. You can see some of the posts below.

After "quitting" the WWE when his brother cost him the main event of SummerSlam, Uso returned to WWE at Payback as the newest member of the Raw roster. He's since been called out by the likes of Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens for his years of being associated with The Bloodline, though people like Rhodes and Sami Zayn have stepped up in his defense. What do you think is next for Uso? Tell us in the comments!

WWE Raw Card (Sept. 25, 2023)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee Bronson Reed vs. Otis

Drew McIntyre on Miz TV

Shinsuke Nakamura answers Seth Rollins' challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship Match

Cody Rhodes Promo

Rhea Ripley on Her Craziest Social Media Interactions

The reigning Women's World Champion has built up an enthusiastic fanbase on social media. But, as she confirmed in an interview with ComicBook during SummerSlam weekend, she's had some wild interactions with certain fans.

"They ask a lot of out-of-pocket stuff," Ripley said. "One that I used to get all the time is like, can I lick your armpit? And I don't know how to respond to that (chuckles). There's a lot of 'step-on-mes'. There's a lot of, 'If Rhea were to kill me right now, I'd die happy.' Very strange things. I love my moshes. I do, I really do love them, but they are quite deranged and sadistic and thirsty little moshes."

However, many of those same fans rallied around Ripley after she was left off the SummerSlam card. Despite having held her title for nearly six months, Ripley has only defended her title five times on TV or pay-per-view.