Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Wedding Official Explains What Happened When He Was Tackled on WWE Raw

A bizarre scene broke out on Monday Night Raw this week. After a match between AJ Styles and Akira Tozawa, a man in a suit approached the ring and was suddenly attacked by a group of security guards. The scuffle was briefly caught on the hard camera, only for the shot to pull away and the show go to commercial. Once it came back fans realized that it was the wedding official from Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding segment last week, and that he was back to quickly marry the two during a promo. Video of the security attack quickly made its way around social media, as did a second video that showed a producer yelling at the security team to stop.

The man who played the official is actor Rick Malone, who took to Facebook after the show to explained what happened.

“This is what happened tonight at WWE/RAW: I needed to get into the ring in order to consummate the ‘Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding’ (which was totally disrupted last Monday night in Hartford CT), but security prevented me, so I had no other choice but to dive into the ring headfirst,” Malone wrote on his Facebook page. “Security was not pleased! But the married couple was very happy!”

He then commented on a few stories that were written about the incident.

“I was just trying to do my job!” he joking wrote. “It was all just a simple misunderstanding!”

Shortly after the pair were officially married, Rusev interrupted with a photo album from their chaotic wedding last week. Lana screamed at him, which prompted Lashley to tell her to shut up before turning his attention to Rusev. He challenged the former United States Champion to a match, and Rusev responded by saying “The Bulgarian Brute” would be returning on next week’s Raw.

Other matches confirmed for the show are Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and a six-man tag match “Fist Fight” between Seth Rollins & The AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble, takes place on Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Check out the show’s card in the list below.