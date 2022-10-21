WWE Fans are Digging Nikki A.S.H.'s Villainous "Black Adam" Black and Gold Look
Nikki A.S.H. debuted some villainous looking gear on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and fans are definitely feeling some major Black Adam vibes from the makeover! Ever since Nikki Cross dove fully into her new superhero inspired persona, she's been essentially using the same superhero look. But now her gear has changed a bit to match her new villainous shade to her superhero standing, and it has taken on a black and gold look compared to the blue and gold that she was sporting before. But fans are definitely digging what Nikki is going for with the new look.
Black and gold is a pretty common color schemes for villainous characters, and thus fans can't help but see all sorts of connections to those like Black Adam, which will soon be launching across theaters later this Fall. It's tough to figure out whether or not Nikki was inspired by this character exactly, but it's clear that this makeover (and new partnership forging with Doudrop over the past few weeks) is a sign that she will be progressing forward in surprising new ways.
Read on to see what WWE Monday Night Raw fans are saying about Nikki A.S.H.'s villainous new gear, and let us know your thoughts on it! How do you feel about the almost a superhero's new look? Are you hoping it means she gets a whole new take on her character soon! Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!
Def the Look
Nikki ASH fan girling Black Adam in her new ring gear #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sxKiE4vyLd— Brutus (@BrutusMaximusX) June 14, 2022
Major Black Adam Vibes
Love how Nikki ASH changed to Black and Gold gear. Gives me Black Adam vibes. #WWERaw— Jesus Camacho (@YesusCamacho) June 14, 2022
There are Potential Allies
Nikki ASH wore black and gold.— Fudjins (@fudjins) June 14, 2022
🌟
They need to be allies. pic.twitter.com/K8lZy3ALdQ
Looking Great!
NIKKI ASH HAS NEW GEARE IT LOOKS GREAT🚨🚨🚨🚨— Roan (@Liv2Riot15) June 14, 2022
It's About Time!
Just realized Nikki ASH finally went Black/Gold for her ring gear as a heel. It’s about time! #WWERaw— Above The Ring (@AboveTheRing) June 14, 2022
It's Dark Nikki A.S.H. Time!
Nikki ASH wearing darker colors tonight. I like it.#WWERaw— Where are ALL MY All-Mighties? (@HeelNiku) June 14, 2022
A Fun Makeover!
omg black and yellow nikki ash fun !— fer (@RESTINRIPLEY) June 14, 2022
Wait a Minute Now...
Say it with me… Long term booking! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/G1TuQAdjOE— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 14, 2022