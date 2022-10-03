WWE Raw: Everything Planned for Tonight's Episode (Oct. 3, 2022)

This week's Monday Night Raw serves as the Red Brand's go-home show for Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. And, as has been the case since Paul Levesque took over WWE's booking, a handful of matches have been confirmed for the episode well in advance. The big headlining angles will include Bianca Belair and Bayley signing the contract for their Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match and a face-to-face between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The latter has a bit of a twist thrown in as neither man can touch each other or they'll be pulled from the scheduled Fight Pit Match on Saturday. It was announced over the weekend that Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.

There will also likely be another White Rabbit tease at some point during the episode. It was reported last week that the big reveal of who is behind the messages (believed to be Bray Wyatt making his return to the promotion) will take place on Saturday, though it hasn't been confirmed if they'll appear in-person during the event. Check out the full card for tonight below:

Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

And here's the rundown for Saturday's pay-per-view:

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) vs. Imperium (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

Rollins recently gave an interview with Ariel Helwani and was asked about possibly feuding with Wyatt again. Their first program infamously soured many fans on Rollins' last Universal Championship run, and he'd like a shot at redemption.

"Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice," Rollins said. "I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time They didn't, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where – aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed. But I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, 'The Beast Slayer' character. It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character."