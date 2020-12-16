Report: WWE's Backstage Reaction to WWE Raw's Record-Low Ratings

✖

Monday Night Raw's ratings hit record lows this week, and it sounds like WWE will be taking action in the immediate future. The Dec. 14 episode drew in an average audience of 1.526 million viewers across three hours, its lowest in the show's history. On top of that it brought in a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 target demographic, which many were quick to point out was smaller than last week's edition of AEW Dynamite (marking the first time an AEW program has beaten out the Red Brand in that demo).

Hours after the ratings dropped online, @WrestleVotes popped up on Twitter with a new backstage report regarding the reaction backstage.

Talking a source just now who said the record low RAW rating news isn’t “sitting well” with those in power. To a point where they expect some reactionary decisions to be made. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 16, 2020

The insider account dropped a separate report earlier in the day, saying WWE writers were recently polled about which stars they felt were being underutilized on television.

"Recently a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they felt could shine if given the proper opportunity," the tweet read. "Those lists ranged wide, but nearly ALL of them included: Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella & Peyton Royce."

It's been almost two years to the date since Triple H, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon appeared on an episode of Monday Night Raw and outright apologized for their recent programming, doing away with general managers and authority figures while stating the fans were now "The Authority."

