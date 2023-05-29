WWE: Injured Star Rumored For Big Reunion on Monday Night Raw

Since WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over main roster creative responsibilities, WWE's Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown rosters have received a significant boost. Triple H has brought back dozens of previously-released WWE superstars including former WWE Universal Champions like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt as well as NXT standouts that never got a fair run on the main roster such as Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed. While this sudden boost to the roster left some of these talents a bit directionless, most of these stars have plenty of built-in narratives from their NXT days that have been revisited and rekindled in recent weeks.

This is especially true for Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. The real-life couple both departed WWE on their own accord in December 2021 and May 2022 as they were beginning to start a family. Both Gargano and LeRae made their ways back to WWE last summer, becoming members of the Monday Night Raw roster. While Gargano has shined in some big premium live event spots, both he and LeRae have been without a big storyline to really sink their teeth into.

That began to change when NXT's Indi Hartwell was selected by Raw during the 2023 WWE Draft. Hartwell was a member of Gargano and LeRae's The Way stable in NXT. WWE began planting seeds for The Way's official reunion on a recent Raw, which saw Hartwell, Gargano, LeRae and Dexter Lumis chat backstage about the "family" being back together. Gargano ended this brief segment by subtly alluding to someone else returning soon.

Many suspected this mystery man to be Tommaso Ciampa. While Ciampa was never in The Way, he did tag with Gargano for multiple years. Considering original The Way member Austin Theory is a full-time singles star on WWE SmackDown, some have speculated that Ciampa could fill Theory's spot.

According to reports, that reunion could happen as early as tonight. PWInsider reports that Ciampa is expected to be at tonight's Monday Night Raw.

Ciampa has been out of action since September 2022. The former NXT Champion underwent hip surgery last October and has been rehabbing ever since. The Triple H favorite shared that he had his final stem cell treatment in March but did not give a definitive date regarding when he would be back to 100 percent.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for coverage of Monday Night Raw.