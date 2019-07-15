Will The Rock Return to WWE for the Raw Reunion?

WWE announced during Extreme Rules on Sunday night that the July 22 episode of Monday Night Raw would have a special “Raw Reunion” theme, providing a massive list of former stars that would appear throughout the show. The list included Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, Sgt. Slaughter, Christian, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Hurricane, Santino Marella, Jerry Lawler and D-Von Dudley.

While a few of those names are backstage at most Raws anyway, seeing big names like Austin, Flair and Hogan did raise a few eyebrows. The one name that wasn’t on the list was Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. Despite still being a vocal supporter of the WWE and one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, the former WWE Champion has not appeared in-person on WWE television in several years. His last match within the company was a quick six-second win over Erick Rowan back at WrestleMania 32.

Could this finally be the time when Johnson appears? Well it’s certainly possible, as Johnson has teased the idea of another WWE run in recent years.

“I can’t wait to get back into a WWE ring,” Johnson said while on the red carpet back in July 2018. “Everybody always asks me what’s it like being in a WWE ring and I always tell them, there’s a lot of celebrities and athletes too, I say there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like [being] inside a WWE ring because there’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none.

“That was always, and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling, whether I’m wrestling a match or just giving a promo,” he added.

The timing would also be beneficial for Johnson as his latest film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters worldwide the the following week. But since Johnson has not confirmed an appearance on social media or through WWE, it’s all left to speculation for the time being.

The film also stars WWE star Roman Reigns, who recently spoke with ComicBook.com about working alongside his cousin.

“It is pretty neat,” he said. “I’m sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it’s larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he’s very personable, he’s very humble. He doesn’t come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

“… He’s motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we’re always reaching for more. He’s on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he’s done done on the business side. But he doesn’t carry himself like that. He doesn’t carry himself like he wants … he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he’s very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before.”