WWE SmackDown: LA Knight Lays Out Challenge for Championship Match at SummerSlam

LA Knight had a few things to share on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. “The Megastar” has been on an upwards trajectory over the last year, feuding with many of the company’s top stars. Most recently he competed in the Money in the Bank match which he appeared to be a clear favorite in alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso. Although neither of those men won, it isn’t stopping Knight from moving onto the next thing and that’s becoming a WWE Champion. He’d been carrying a folder around backstage all night which naturally produced several questions — what’s in the folder? Is it a contract of some sort? He answered both of those questions in his promo when he addressed United States Champion Logan Paul.

Paul and Knight have been feuding for quite a few weeks. Knight broke into his home and was floating in his pool and then he pinned the champion in a Money in the Bank qualifying match a few weeks back. Because of this he’s called his shot — he wants a title match at SummerSlam next month. Nick Aldis signed on the dotted line as did Knight, so all they need is Paul’s signature but he’s not in the building.

To end the promo, Knight promises to do whatever he has to in order to get the title match in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Paul joined an incredible lineage of United States Champions at Crown Jewel back in November with less than a dozen matches under his belt at the time. He’s continued to hold it up until now, although he’s only defended it twice, the last being at WrestleMania 40.

What’s Happening at WWE SummerSlam?

SummerSlam 2024 looks to be an unforgettable night in the home of Rock ‘N Roll. While Knight vs. Paul has yet to be made official, there are currently two matches set to take place that were decided a number of months ago. When Gunther and Nia Jax claimed the King and Queen of the Ring crowns, they were automatically afforded a championship opportunity for the title on their respective brand.

For Gunther, that means going head-to-head with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in a singles match capacity for the very first time. Jax, meanwhile, will look to dethrone Bayley who won the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. Teases have already begun for the eventual Tiffany Stratton cash-in, whether that’s at SummerSlam or much later down the line.

