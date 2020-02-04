Watch: Ricochet Earns WWE Championship Match at Super ShowDown, Brock Lesnar Attacks

The main event for this week’s Monday Night Raw quickly turned chaotic as Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ricochet all battled for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view. Midway through the match The AOP and Buddy Murphy got involved to try and help Rollins, only for Kevin Owens to run out and chase them away. Ricochet eventually got the win with a 630 Splash onto Lashley, only for Lesnar to immediately run down the ramp and nail him with an F5. Lesnar held his world championship over his head as the show went off the air.

Lesnar and Ricochet have a bit of recent history with each other. The former United States Champion stepped up to Lesnar on an episode of Raw in mid-January, only for Lesnar to kick him right in the groin. Ricochet returned the favor by hitting Lesnar with a low blow during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, allowing Drew McIntyre to hit a Claymore and eliminate Lesnar from the bout.

The Super ShowDown event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27. The only other match on the card so far is a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match involving The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) and The Miz & John Morrison.