Watch: Seth Rollins Burns Down the Firefly Fun House Set

Seth Rollins lived up to his “Burn It Down!” catchphrase in the closing moments of Monday Night Raw this week when he invaded the Firefly Fun House set and set the room on fire. After not appearing on Raw last week, Rollins stated this week that he planned on going “Fiend Hunting.” Bray Wyatt then hosted a Firefly Fun House segment at the end of the show, where he was interrupted by Rambling Rabbit who was panicking that Rollins was on his way. Wyatt said there was nothing to worry about since The Fiend protects everyone, but that didn’t stop Rollins from attacking Wyatt from behind.

And yet Wyatt seemed confusing, asking “Seth, why are you doing this?” Rollins continued his attack, then pulled out a match and set the table in front of him on fire. Eventually the flames reached the back wall of the Fun House, causing the pictures Wyatt had hung up of his past victims to crumble into dust.

WWE announced midway through the show that Rollins and Wyatt would compete in a Falls Count Anywhere rematch for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

This announcement does come with quite a few asterisks. Unless either man is involved in the “blockbuster trade” teased to be announced on WWE Backstage’s premiere on Tuesday night, Wyatt will contend for the title as a member of the SmackDown roster while Rollins was drafted to Raw. The world champ is also already booked for the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match during the show, and it’s not clear if that will take place before or after the Wyatt match. Finally no champion has lost their title during any of the previous Saudi Arabia live events, so fans hoping to see “The Fiend” become champ might be setting themselves up for another disappointment.

The ending to Rollins and Wyatt’s Hell in a Cell match was so poorly received WWE had the referee come out and explain why he stopped the match via a statement.

“With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match … I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best,” referee Rod Zapata’s statement read.