Shayna Baszler Reportedly Competing in Raw Underground Tonight

Raw Underground will be back for its second week on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it looks like WWE is sending another star with an MMA background to compete. Last week's show saw The Hurt Business, Dolph Ziggler, The Viking Raiders' Erik and NXT's Dabba-Kato all fight, and @WrestleVotes is reporting Shayna Baszler will be in at least one of this week's segments. Baszler competed as a professional MMA fighter from 2003-17, racking up a 15-11 career record with stints in Strikeforce, Invicta and the UFC.

Baszler reinserted herself into the Raw Women's Championship picture when she knocked Sasha Banks off her feet with a single punch during a backstage promo. The two had a non-title match later in the night, which was thrown out when Asuka and Bayley started brawling at ringside. Baszler told Asuka she's rooting for her to get her championship back at SummerSlam, because she wants "The Empress" to be her victim when she finally takes the title.

Hearing Shayna Baszler will be apart of RAW Underground tonight. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2020

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if Asuka beats Bayley on this week's Raw)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

The company has declined to announce where the show will take place, though reports have been spreading for weeks about the sow being held on a beach or a boat in order to get out of the WWE Performance Center.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Drew McIntyre talked about the possibility of the show being held in an unlikely location.

"It would certainly be unique, which is what it's all about right now. We're trying to catch people's attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention. I started getting all these crazy visions in my head. That would be cool if we can get The Lonely Island on a boat playing [their song] "I'm On A Boat." I think we're on to something."

