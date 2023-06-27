WWE Makes Numerous Announce Team Changes For Raw and SmackDown

While the WWE Draft earlier this year re-assigned various superstars to Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown, almost only in-ring talent were part of the shake-ups. In years past, WWE had used the draft to reset everything, including altering each show's respective announce teams. The only outside of the squared circle aspect of WWE broadcasts to change following this year's WWE Draft were the ring announcers, as Mike Rome and Samantha Irvin swapped shows. The commentary duos of Monday Night Raw's Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves as well as WWE SmackDown's Michael Cole and Wade Barrett remain unchanged, but both shows' backstage voices are shifting.

As reported by Variety, Jackie Redmond will now conduct backstage interviews for Monday Night Raw. Redmond has been with WWE since 2021 and had primarily worked on after shows Raw Talk and Talking Smack, and has over a decade of broadcast experience thanks to her work with the NHL Network and WBD Sports.

Megan Morant will now take her talents to WWE's Stamford studios where she will host Raw Talk, SmackDown LowDown and various other international and digital programs. Cathy Kelley is set to head to WWE SmackDown to join Kayla Braxton as a backstage interviewer.

With these changes, WWE's announce teams are the following...

Monday Night Raw: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Jackie Redmond, Byron Saxton, Samantha Irvin

WWE NXT: Vic Joseph, Booker T, McKenzie Mitchell, Alicia Taylor

WWE SmackDown: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Cathy Kelley, Kayla Braxton, Mike Rome

WWE's new announce teams will go into effect this Saturday, July 1st at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event. The full card for that show can be seen below...

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card



World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Gunther vs. Matt Riddle Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Money in the Bank kicks off at 3 PM ET on Saturday, July 1st.