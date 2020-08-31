WWE Raw Spoiler: Drew McIntyre's Next Challenger Will Be Revealed Tonight

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw will see the fallout from Sunday night's Payback pay-per-view and, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, will give fans a clear indication of the company's plans for the WWE Championship moving forward. According to him, this week's Raw will center around determining who will challenge Drew McIntyre for the company's top title at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view, with Randy Orton and Keith Lee as the obviously front-runners.

WWE put out an update on McIntyre's (storyline) injury just before the show, stating that he has a hairline fracture in his jaw after getting punted by Orton three times on last week's Raw. Orton then competed on Sunday night against newcomer Lee, only to lose cleanly in just under seven minutes.

While Orton seems like the obvious choice given his recent actions, Lee already has plenty of history with the reigning champ.

"We do have history," McIntyre said in an interview with ComicBook last week. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

Check out the full results from Payback below:

(Kickoff) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Big E def. Sheamus

Matt Riddle def. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Keith Lee def. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio def. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.