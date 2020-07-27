WWE Raw Spoiler: Nia Jax Set to Return to Television Tonight

✖

A spoiler for this week's Monday Night Raw has made its way online via PWInsider — former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax will be back on the Red Brand this week after being absent for more than a month. The last time the "Irresistible Force" was on television she attacked Charlotte Flair backstage, resulting in Flair being written off television. Flair's absence has been written off as a shoulder injury in the storyline, but in reality, she was taken off in order to undergo a medical procedure.

"I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like," Flair wrote at the end of a lengthy Twitter thread explaining her absence. "To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery. I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

The episode was taped back on July 20 at the WWE Performance Center.

Here's what WWE has announced for this coming week of television:

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler — Stipulation TBA (Raw)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw)

Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza — Winner gets a tag title shot at SummerSlam (Raw)

Dominik Mysterio confronts Seth Rollins (Raw)

Randy Orton announces next target (Raw)

Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher (NXT)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown)

Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik (SmackDown)

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi (SmackDown)

Jax missed the majority of 2019 after undergoing surgery to repair torn ACLs in both of her knees following WrestleMania 35. She returned to action the night after WrestleMania 36 and eventually turned her attention towards the Raw Women's Championship, She failed to capture the title on several occasions against Asuka, including a double count-out loss at the Backlash pay-per-view.

As for the Raw Women's Championship Asuka is still technically the champion, though Sasha Banks has been carrying around the title since the highly questionable finish to the match the pair had at Extreme Rules.

