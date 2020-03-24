WWE Takes a Move From AEW Dynamite’s Production to Improve WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw, once again taking place inside an empty WWE Performance Center, had a noticeably different look as the production team had changed the hard cam’s position so that it was opposite the entrance stage. Fans watching at home loved the change, since now the rows of empty chairs surrounding the ring were hidden to improve the show’s visual quality.
But some fans couldn’t help but notice this was a move All Elite Wrestling used for its first audience-free episode of Dynamite last week.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WWE finally moved the hard cam for these empty arena shows and utilized closer camera shots #RAW pic.twitter.com/az4hBbqLUf— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 24, 2020
I love how they changed the hard cam to the ring entrance.
Looks way better, I’m glad they took the idea #AEW did. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/DP77ezylDz— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) March 24, 2020
Even AEW president Tony Khan took notice.
https://t.co/vOCRUd7Dyb pic.twitter.com/R8dBzfen4X— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2020
Raw opened with Paul Heyman cutting a promo directly at the camera with Brock Lesnar by his side.
.@HeymanHustle has witnessed @DMcIntyreWWE‘s incredible impact but also knows the DESTRUCTION @BrockLesnar has brought!
It’s going to get physical for the #WWEChampionship at #WrestleMania!#RAW pic.twitter.com/lW4TCILILt— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
As of Monday night, here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card:
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
- John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley