WWE Takes a Move From AEW Dynamite’s Production to Improve WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw, once again taking place inside an empty WWE Performance Center, had a noticeably different look as the production team had changed the hard cam’s position so that it was opposite the entrance stage. Fans watching at home loved the change, since now the rows of empty chairs surrounding the ring were hidden to improve the show’s visual quality.

But some fans couldn’t help but notice this was a move All Elite Wrestling used for its first audience-free episode of Dynamite last week.

WWE finally moved the hard cam for these empty arena shows and utilized closer camera shots #RAW pic.twitter.com/az4hBbqLUf — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 24, 2020

I love how they changed the hard cam to the ring entrance. Looks way better, I’m glad they took the idea #AEW did. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/DP77ezylDz — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) March 24, 2020

Even AEW president Tony Khan took notice.

Raw opened with Paul Heyman cutting a promo directly at the camera with Brock Lesnar by his side.

