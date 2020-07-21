Stephanie McMahon Returns to WWE Raw, Announces Raw Women's Championship Match for Next Week

✖

Stephanie McMahon made a rare appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw via video to clear up the situation surrounding the Raw Women's Championship. Back at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, the title match between Asuka and Sasha Banks seemingly ended when Bayley took off the shirt of the unconscious referee, put it on herself and counted a pinfall for Banks. The two then ran out of the arena with the Raw Women's Championship, even though it was pretty clear the pin didn't actually count.

The two heels appeared on this week's Raw bragging about Banks' victory as the boss proclaimed herself a double champion just like Bayley. Asuka and Kairi Sane arrived and threatened to attack, but McMahon suddenly appeared on the screen behind them. She stated that Banks wasn't the Raw Women's Champion, and that she and Asuka would have a rematch on next week's Raw.

But there's an extra twist — if Banks does anything against the rules or if Bayley gets involved, she'll automatically lose the match.

Bayley and Sane then started up their singles match.

