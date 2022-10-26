WWE Raw Superstar Shows Up in NXT in Full Joker Gear, Set to Return Next Week

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT has already featured some major fallout from this weekend's Halloween Havoc, and it didn't take long for chaos to set in. The show was on a high note after Wes Lee came out to address the fans after his amazing North American Championship win at Havoc, but he was interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller was quite upset after losing a casket match to Apollo Crews, a match he says he didn't lose, but then his attention was directed elsewhere after Monday Night Raw superstar R-Truth surprised everyone by heading to the ring, and he was in complete Joker gear for the occasion, which you can see in the post below.

R-Truth had the Joker mask on and everything, though he would take it off once he got to the ring. He would then do a full introduction for Halloween Havoc, and that's when Waller called him an idiot and told him Havoc already happened. He didn't believe Waller, but Lee confirmed it for him, and then R-Truth hugged Lee and celebrated his big win.

R-Truth wasn't sure what to make of Waller, and highlighted his British accent, which got a rise out of everyone, Waller included. Then once he found out it was Australian Truth tried to deliver his best Australian accent, saying Mate a bunch, much to Grayson's chagrin. It was hilarious though.

Lee brought up that Waller had lost to Apollo Crews, and Truth said Crews was a bad boy. Waller was pretty annoyed at this point and wanted to take Truth on tonight but wanted to give him a chance, so he said they'll face each other next week. It seems to just be a one-on-one match, and later in the night, we would get Crews saying that he was done with Waller and looking forward to Bron Breakker, so it seems like we could be seeing more of R-Truth and Waller moving forward.

