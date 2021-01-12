What Does WWE Have Planned for Triple H on WWE Raw Tonight?

✖

Shortly after WWE confirmed Drew McIntyre would be off this week's Monday Night Raw due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the company confirmed that the show would be opened by 14-time world champion Triple H. Nothing was revealed in the initial announcement regarding what "The Game" would be up to, but Wrestling Inc. is now reporting that WWE is trying to book him in a match for the show.

"Wrestling Inc. has learned that the rumor backstage at RAW is that Triple H will be wrestling on the show," Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri wrote, adding that WWE is trying to keep viewers from changing the channel to the College Football Playoffs National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State. McIntyre was originally supposed to headline the show in a non-title match with recent rival Randy Orton, so it's possible Hunter will get slotted into that match with "The Viper." Having moved into an administrative role nearly a decade ago, the 51-year-old has only wrestled eight matches in the past three years. The last time he competed on free television was on a March 2016 episode of Raw against Dolph Ziggler.

Do you want to see "The King of Kings" get back in the ring for a match on Raw tonight? And if so, against who? Let us know down in the comments.

During a recent interview with WWE UK, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair made the bold claim that Triple H actually knows more about the pro wrestling business than he does.

"He exemplifies 'Legend' more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian," Flair said. "He probably knows more about the business than I do and I've been in it 30 years longer than he has."

"He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn't seen anybody at his age come into the business with," he continued. "He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company."