WWE Fans Are Still Guessing What The Undertaker Whispered to Bray Wyatt

By Connor Casey

The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary episode this week and, after a pseudo "passing of the torch moment" involving LA Knight, he whispered something in Bray Wyatt's ear before leaving the ring. Fans immediately started guessing what "The Deadman" said and by Tuesday morning it had become a popular meme among the online wrestling community. You can see some of the best memes down below.

Wyatt will face LA Knight in the first "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, though it's still unclear what that stipulation actually means. Do you have any guesses? Let us know in the comments! 

