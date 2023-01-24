WWE Fans Are Still Guessing What The Undertaker Whispered to Bray Wyatt
The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary episode this week and, after a pseudo "passing of the torch moment" involving LA Knight, he whispered something in Bray Wyatt's ear before leaving the ring. Fans immediately started guessing what "The Deadman" said and by Tuesday morning it had become a popular meme among the online wrestling community. You can see some of the best memes down below.
Wyatt will face LA Knight in the first "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, though it's still unclear what that stipulation actually means. Do you have any guesses? Let us know in the comments!
Of Course
BREAKING: What the Undertaker whispered to Bray Wyatt at #RAWisXXX revealed #wwe pic.twitter.com/9dmqNmhUsO— Jobber Bros. (@JobberBros) January 24, 2023
The Muffin Man?
"Hey Bray... do you know... the Muffin Man?" pic.twitter.com/By02I1hm3b— joshua todd (@Wickersheim01) January 24, 2023
Hail Hydra!
Not Again...
"You better not play video games" pic.twitter.com/ZToj7NBBvx— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 24, 2023
Mother of God...
The McRib is back... pic.twitter.com/yhDFxIupb7— J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) January 24, 2023
So Persistent
Dexter's Lab Fans Will Know...
Undertaker in Bray's ear: "Omelette Du Fromage..." @Dlodiggs pic.twitter.com/WFRvsEBu53— 2023: Return Of The MOAT (@MkeOfAllTrdesYT) January 24, 2023