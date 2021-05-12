Report: Controversial NXT Star Backstage During This Week's WWE Raw

✖

While he hasn't appeared on NXT since last December, former NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream was reportedly backstage during this week's edition of Monday Night Raw (via Wrestling Observer Radio). The 25-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct on two separate occasions back in 2020. That controversy, along with recovering from a car accident, saw him miss several months of television before being initially brought back to television as a heel last August.

On the same month as his return, Triple H stated in interviews that WWE had conducted an investigation into the accusations and found nothing.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," he told CBS Sports at the time. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there.

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident," he continued. "Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

But when asked about Dream's status days before NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February, "The Game" didn't have much of an update to provide.

"There's really nothing to add with Velveteen Dream, we've gone over it a million times. He's still training, he had a bit of a physical thing for a bit but he's still there, still with us, still PC, still training, still on the roster," he explained.

So why was Dream reportedly at the Yuengling Center this week? It's still unclear, though PWInsider reported WWE has no plans for him on the Red Brand as of now.

"The Velveteen Dream was backstage at Raw but was at no point scheduled to appear in any fashion," Mike Johnson wrote on Tuesday. "He has not been seen much at the WWE Performance Center in recent months."