More WWE Releases Are Reportedly Coming Soon

✖

WWE released 10 wrestlers from NXT and the Performance Center back on April 29, with the biggest departures being Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens and Dexter Lumis. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted in the days that followed that more NXT releases like these could be expected throughout the rest of the year as the developmental program is evaluating wrestlers every 90 days to determine whether or not they've improved. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast then noted on Thursday that more releases would be on the way soon per a source within WWE.

Over the past year, WWE has made a habit out of letting wrestlers go around the same time as they release their quarterly financial report. The latest report for Q1 of 2022 was released on Thursday and the investor's conference call is slated to start later today. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

I want to clarify a convo we had on the air today regarding more releases.



What I was told:

"Talent is constantly evaluated on progress. Expect more releases soon & regularly" (Regarding Developmental talent)



I made an error by saying "very soon" — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 5, 2022

This story is developing...