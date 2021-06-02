WWE Superstars React to Wednesday's Releases
WWE's released another six Superstars on Wednesday morning. The moves not only removed a former world champion (Braun Strowman) and former NXT Champion with a brand-new persona (Aleister Black) but continued to deplete the SmackDown Women's Division and WWE's overall Women's Tag Team Division (Ruby Riott and Lana). Wrestlers from both in and out of WWE quickly took to social media to give their reactions, with many of them frustrated overseeing their friends lose their jobs. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
What do you think of all the releases WWE has made in the past few months? Do you buy the growing theory that all this cost-cutting might be setting WWE up for a sale to a bigger corporation? Let us know in the comments below!
Black Responds
Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021
Mismanagement
What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021
Optimism From the Other Side
You’re all going to do great. Keep your heads up.— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 2, 2021
Not Iconic!
June 2, 2021
Speechless 💔— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 2, 2021
Heartbroken
And today it makes me feel 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1BvBKdbL8t— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2021
For Life
#TeamNFG for life!!!!@BraunStrowman @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/Y76SN6FB8P— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 2, 2021
Xavier Does Not Approve
Liv
Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win.— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021
Cardona's Words of Advice
Every one of those people will be fine.
Work hard. Be you. Be successful. Be your own boss. HAVE FUN!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 2, 2021
Feel The Glow
I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow pic.twitter.com/ug9mqyQDnC— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 2, 2021
How Indeed
But how tho...... pic.twitter.com/30QONRQc0F— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 2, 2021