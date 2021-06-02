WWE Superstars React to Wednesday's Releases

WWE's released another six Superstars on Wednesday morning. The moves not only removed a former world champion (Braun Strowman) and former NXT Champion with a brand-new persona (Aleister Black) but continued to deplete the SmackDown Women's Division and WWE's overall Women's Tag Team Division (Ruby Riott and Lana). Wrestlers from both in and out of WWE quickly took to social media to give their reactions, with many of them frustrated overseeing their friends lose their jobs. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.

