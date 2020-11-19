Renee Young Posts Adorable Photo With Jon Moxley Following Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Jon Moxley casually broke the news on this week's AEW Dynamite that he and his wife, former WWE commentator/interviewer/host Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) were expecting their first child. Paquette quickly took to social media, posting an adorable photo of herself with the reigning AEW World Champion before thanking various wrestlers who reached out on Twitter. The couple first started dating in 2013 while they were both working in WWE, then got married in 2017. Moxley left in April 2019 due to frustrations with how he was being used in the company (and jumped to AEW a month later), while Young left following this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Since departing the company, Paquette has confirmed she's publishing her own cookbook and launching her own podcast while working for FOX Sports.

Paquette explained why she chose to leave WWE after eight years in a series of interviews following her departure.

"I don't know if there was a definitive 'I'm leaving now' [moment]," Young said while on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast back in September. "Backstage got canceled, I got COVID, a lot of s— just kind of happened... I'm at home, I get my diagnosis, that same day I found out that Backstage gets canceled. But it was really with Backstage being canceled that I was like, 'What am I doing? I'm not really doing anything anymore and my skill set of being a host, there's just nowhere for me to do it anymore. Even with Talking Smack coming back, I had heard the rumblings that Talking Smack was making its way back, I was planning on perhaps doing that. But I was like, 'You know what? I feel like I'm taking steps backward. I'm sorta spinning my wheels to go back and do a show. To not be doing it with [Daniel Bryan.] To not be doing it with [former WWE producer and VP of Television Production] Mike Mansury, who also is no longer with WWE. But that was sort of the magic of what that show was to me.

"It was all that stuff happening at once and just being like, 'What am I doing here? I've checked off all the things I've been able to do.' Stepping away from commentary ultimately left kind of a bad taste in my mouth," she continued. "So going to working for FOX was incredible, and I'll still be doing stuff for FOX as we're kind of figuring out what that looks like with WWE and FOX. But I'll still be working with them on that side of things, so that's cool. Just not really having any platforms with WWE and spinning my wheels, I'm turning 35. It's kind of s— or get off the boat. It's time to start making some other moves. Otherwise, I'm just going to stay here forever and not really be proud of my accomplishments anymore."